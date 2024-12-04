Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Andrew Summers Sells 17,463 Shares

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,225.42. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electromed alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $381,675.38.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 88,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,048. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $252.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electromed by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Electromed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electromed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.