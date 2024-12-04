Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.15.

Enbridge Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

ENB traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$61.23. 1,101,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.35. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

