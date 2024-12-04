Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2,458.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Encompass Health worth $83,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Shares of EHC opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

