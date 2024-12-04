enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

enCore Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EU stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of -0.04. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in enCore Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 89.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.