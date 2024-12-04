Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Energizer Stock Down 1.7 %

ENR stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 245,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 190,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

