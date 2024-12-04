ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.39 ($14.09) and last traded at €13.49 ($14.20), with a volume of 1174 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.47 ($14.18).

ENI Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.98 and a 200-day moving average of €14.20.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

