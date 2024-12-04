Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 89,186 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 89,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $95,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

