Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 253.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 821,156 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 432,503 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 1,080,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

