Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 23,400 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.