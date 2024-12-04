Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.89 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 79.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Tenaris stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.