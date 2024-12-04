Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $1 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

