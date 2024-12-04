Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $653,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

AGI stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

