Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.30.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.03.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

