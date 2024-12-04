Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eversource Energy by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

ES stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

