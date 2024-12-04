Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 259,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 54,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.77.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

