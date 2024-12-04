Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.82 and last traded at $117.24. Approximately 2,582,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,188,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $514.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

