Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 801,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FER. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $69,715,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth about $71,881,000.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

FER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

