Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 65448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

