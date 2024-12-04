Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 286,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 89,089 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.29.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 90,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

