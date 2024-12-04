Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 15727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $898.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

