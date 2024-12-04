Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$82,164.16. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Insiders sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

FSZ stock opened at C$9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$10.92. The firm has a market cap of C$854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

