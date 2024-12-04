Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital
Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
FSZ stock opened at C$9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$10.92. The firm has a market cap of C$854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.
Fiera Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.