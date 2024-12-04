Financial Comparison: Maplebear (CART) vs. Its Rivals

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maplebear to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maplebear and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion -$1.62 billion 30.64 Maplebear Competitors $9.54 billion $456.28 million 9.00

Maplebear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear. Maplebear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51% Maplebear Competitors -15.31% -159.06% -4.11%

Risk & Volatility

Maplebear has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maplebear and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 13 13 0 2.50 Maplebear Competitors 922 6008 12346 320 2.62

Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Maplebear’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Maplebear rivals beat Maplebear on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

