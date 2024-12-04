First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,974. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,851 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,249,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 91,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

