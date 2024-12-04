First Niles Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

First Niles Financial Stock Performance

First Niles Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.40.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

