First Niles Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
First Niles Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.40.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
