First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5,000.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

