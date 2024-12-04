First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 365991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 357.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

