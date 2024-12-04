First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 365991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.