Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 8,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 325,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Fitell Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fitell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

