Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 108921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

