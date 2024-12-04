Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov Sells 600 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,120. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of Freedom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $662,420.00.

Freedom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

