Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
