FY2024 EPS Forecast for KULR Technology Group Boosted by Analyst

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

