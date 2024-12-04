FY2024 EPS Forecast for Planet Fitness Raised by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.39 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $102.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,985,000 after buying an additional 829,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 691,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after acquiring an additional 207,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.