FY2025 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Increased by Analyst

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $349.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.95. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.19, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,010. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

