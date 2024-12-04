Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 1.9 %

GNTX stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

