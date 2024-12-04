Gigachad (GIGA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $511.67 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 47.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gigachad token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $511.67 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.0417056 USD and is up 17.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,540,541.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.