Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,923 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 337.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

