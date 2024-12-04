Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Payments Price Performance
Shares of GPN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.99. 530,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
