Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 2416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $960.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.