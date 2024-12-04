GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 4.9 %

GDDY stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.15. 2,133,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.