Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GRNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 85,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,114.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 18,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,942.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 711,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,454.36. The trade was a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,668 shares of company stock worth $289,787. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

