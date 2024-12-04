Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of GYRE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Gyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

