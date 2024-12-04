H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 3,250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TYL opened at $622.62 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $637.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.18. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

