Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

