HC Wainwright Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $75.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $173.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

