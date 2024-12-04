Head-To-Head Survey: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) vs. Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) and Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AbCellera Biologics and Neurogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Neurogene 0 0 8 1 3.11

AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 198.85%. Neurogene has a consensus price target of $60.83, indicating a potential upside of 178.29%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Neurogene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Neurogene shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Neurogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AbCellera Biologics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurogene has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Neurogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics -533.32% -15.73% -12.22% Neurogene N/A -32.81% -27.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Neurogene”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $38.03 million 22.52 -$146.40 million ($0.61) -4.75 Neurogene N/A N/A -$36.32 million N/A N/A

Neurogene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AbCellera Biologics.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc., a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease. It has a license agreement with The University of North Carolina, the University of Edinburgh, Virovek, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.