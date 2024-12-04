Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Henry Schein Stock Down 1.7 %
Henry Schein stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Henry Schein
In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Stories
