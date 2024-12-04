HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 113,220 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.