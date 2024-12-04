HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 84,158 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $85,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXS opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

