HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $104,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.15 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.