HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $78,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after buying an additional 195,917 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

